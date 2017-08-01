MNsure extends open enrollment into mid-January

Minnesota's health insurance exchange is extending this year's open enrollment period.

Signups for shoppers to buy coverage for 2018 on their own begins Nov. 1. President Donald Trump's administration shortened the open enrollment period to last just six weeks and end Dec. 15.

MNsure announced Tuesday it had secured an extension to allow signups to continue through Jan. 14. Chief executive Allison O'Toole says those additional four weeks will give shoppers more time to choose the right coverage.

Some shoppers may see some lower premiums when signups begin come November. The state unveiled preliminary rates on the individual market this week that range from a nearly 15 percent decrease to an 11 percent increase, on average.