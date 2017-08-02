More I-94, Lowry tunnel changes coming this week

Get ready for more reroute fun around and through the Lowry Hill tunnel starting early Friday morning.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation plans to begin by closing Interstate 94 east at the tunnel from midnight Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday, with traffic taking the Hennepin/Lyndale exit. Interstate 394 east to I-94 east through the tunnel remains open during this tunnel closure.

Traffic will shift to the westbound side of the tunnel. Drivers will see two lanes in each direction with a concrete barrier in the middle and a 40 mph speed limit, MnDOT said Wednesday. Large trucks and buses are prohibited.

Drivers taking I-394 east to I-94 east will continue to be able to use the eastbound tunnel until Aug. 14. Then the ramp from I-394 to I-94 east will close until Aug. 28 for improvements, MnDOT added.

During that stage, officials will close these ramps:

• I-35W north to I-94 west

• Highway 55 to I-94 east

• Fourth Avenue to I-94 west

• I-94 east to I-35W south

That's expected to stay in place until mid-September while crews work on bridges near the Lowry Hill Tunnel and make repairs inside the tunnel, MnDOT said.