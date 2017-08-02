Suspects on the run after man found dead in S. St. Paul

Authorities responding to calls of a disturbance early morning Wednesday in South St. Paul found a man with traumatic injuries and witnesses reporting that suspects had fled.

Officers came to the 400 block of Camber Avenue at about 3:15 a.m. and found the man, South St. Paul police said in a statement. Medics transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"Witnesses at the scene reported the suspects possibly fled in a vehicle prior to officers' arrival," the department said, adding that police from West St. Paul, Inver Grove Heights and Eagan aided in the search.

No other details were immediately available. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the South St. Paul Police Department at 651-554-3300.