America Abroad: 'Warrior Diplomats: A Look into U.S. Special Operations'

When and why should a president deploy elite special forces, and what does it take to be successful? This program by America Abroad takes on these questions in: "Warrior Diplomats: A Look into U.S. Special Operations."
Since 9/11 the U.S. military has made increasing use of these elite units to fight terrorism all over the world.
The program was hosted by Madeleine Brand, and features Adm. William McRaven, who oversaw the raid in Pakistan that took out Osama bin Laden.
