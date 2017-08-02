America Abroad: 'Warrior Diplomats: A Look into U.S. Special Operations'

In this image released by the White House and digitally altered by the source to diffuse the paper in front of Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden, along with with members of the national security team May 1, 2011, in Washington.

When and why should a president deploy elite special forces, and what does it take to be successful? This program by America Abroad takes on these questions in: "Warrior Diplomats: A Look into U.S. Special Operations."

Since 9/11 the U.S. military has made increasing use of these elite units to fight terrorism all over the world.

The program was hosted by Madeleine Brand, and features Adm. William McRaven, who oversaw the raid in Pakistan that took out Osama bin Laden.

To listen to the program, click the audio player above.