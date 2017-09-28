In Puerto Rico, containers full of goods sit undistributed at ports

Crowley shipping containers are unloaded from a barge in the port of San Juan. The company started unloading shipments on Saturday. By Friday, it will have received four ships, with a total of about 4,000 loaded crates.
Crowley shipping containers are unloaded from a barge in the port of San Juan. The company started unloading shipments on Saturday. By Friday, it will have received four ships, with a total of about 4,000 loaded crates. 