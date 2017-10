Jerry Lee Lewis turns 82 years old today. The "Killer" was in the first group inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but he spent much of his career performing country music.

Eighteen of his singles made the top ten on the country charts. An online petition has been started to try and get him into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Country superstar Toby Keith supports the effort. He says Lewis "is an incredible country singer."

