The legacy of the Vietnam War

On this program co-hosts Doualy Xaykaothao and Tom Weber spoke to several guests about the effects of the war on generations of Laotian Americans, Cambodian Americans and Vietnamese Americans.

The first guest was Lisa Blackstone, a documentary filmmaker and director of the Twin Cities Public Television's original "Minnesota Remembers Vietnam: America's Secret War" about how "the CIA organized a secret war in neighboring Laos to prevent the threat of communism from spreading deeper into Southeast Asia."

Then, they were joined by Chanida Phaengdara Potter, founder and editor of Little Laos on the Prairie, Kosol Sek, managing director of the International Khmer Assembly, and MK Nguyen, program manager at the Saint Paul Promise Neighborhood and fellow at the Amherst H. Wilder Foundation.

To hear the full discussion use the audio player above.