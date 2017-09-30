Trump lashes out at San Juan mayor who begged for more help

President Donald Trump on Sept. 29, 2017.
In this Sept. 29, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump talks to media as he walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Trump is lashing out at the mayor of Puerto Rico's capital city in a war of words over recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria smashed into the U.S. territory. 