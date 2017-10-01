Germany celebrates 1st same-sex weddings after law change

Karl Kreile (left) and Bodo Mende sign their marriage document
Karl Kreile (left) and Bodo Mende sign during their wedding at Schoeneberg district townhall on October 1, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. It was the very first wedding after new law "Ehe fuer alle" (wedding for everyone) in Germany. 