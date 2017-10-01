Two Kenyans win Twin Cities Marathon

Kenyan Dominic Ondoro approaches the finish line at Twins Cities Marathon, Sunday in St. Paul. Ondoro won the marathon for the third consecutive time.

Two Kenyans won the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Sunday.

In the men's division, the unofficial winner was Dominic Ondoro, 29. He won for the third straight year in a row, completing the 26-point-two mile marathon in 2:11.53.

"To win this race three times, I'm very happy," said Ondoro at the finish line. "And next year, I will come back."

Jane Kibill wins the women's division of the Twins Cities Marathon, Sunday in St. Paul. Jerry Holt | Star Tribune via AP

In the women's division, Jane Kibii, 32, was a repeat winner, coming in at 2:30.25. She said the course, which ends on a downhill slope, wasn't easy.

"I don't like running downhill, and I was scared about that, because they can go faster," said Kibii. "And I was like if I can stay with them until like 20 miles, 22, I will take advantage of that."

Matthew Porterfield, 36, of Knoxville, TN, was the unofficial winner in the Wheeler Division, with a time of 2:04:03, according to the marathon website.

Matthew Porterfield of Knoxville, TN, was the unofficial winner in the Wheeler Division of the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon on Oct. 1, 2017. Doualy Xaykaothao | MPR News

Runners faced wet, cold conditions at the start of the race in Minneapolis, but the race ended for the winners with cloudy skies in St. Paul. The course starts near U.S. Bank Stadium, passes city lakes, follows Minnehaha Creek and the Mississippi River and ends at the State Capitol.

About 7,500 runners competed in the 36th annual marathon, while another 10,000 people ran the 10 mile race.