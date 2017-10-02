8-year-old Puerto Rican to Trump: 'Stop tweeting and come help the people'

Yan Anthony Hernandez says he's excited for President Trump to come to Puerto Rico to see for himself the damage from Hurricane Maria left on the island, but he'd also like the president to "stop tweeting."
