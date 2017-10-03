Should there be limits to gerrymandering?

The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Tuesday on whether Republican leaders in Wisconsin violated the Constitution when they redrew voter districts in their favor.

The plaintiffs in the case argue that Republicans diminished the impact of Democrats' votes by packing them into a small number of districts while spreading a slight majority of Republican voters into many more.

It's been a successful strategy. In the last three major elections, Republicans have won a majority of seats in Wisconsin's Assembly even when Democrats received more votes statewide.

Ramsey County Elections Manager Joe Mansky oversaw the citizens' advisory commission on redistricting created by then-Gov. Jesse Ventura in 2000. He discussed the issue with MPR News host Cathy Wurzer.

