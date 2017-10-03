Las Vegas massacre prompts musician to call for gun control: 'Enough is enough'

After a gunman fired from windows in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas, guitarist Caleb Keeter, who was on stage Sunday, is calling for gun control — "RIGHT. NOW."
