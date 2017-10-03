On using meditation to open doors in our everyday lives

In his new book "Why Buddhism is True," Robert Wright, a visiting professor of science and religion at Union Theological Seminary, explores the relationship between science and meditation, and why meditating can help us see the world more clearly.

"The more I looked into Buddhism, the more radical it seemed, but the more I examined it in the light of modern psychology, the more plausible it seemed," he writes.

MPR News host Kerri Miller spoke with Wright about his new book, meditation and seeking happiness and clarity in our everyday lives.

