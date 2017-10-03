When do we call it terrorism?

The shooting in Las Vegas has reignited a debate about when an incident should and should not be labeled an act of terror.

How much of this definition is racially motivated? And why does it matter whether we call someone a terrorist?

MPR News host Kerri Miller spoke with Washington Post senior political reporter Aaron Blake about the debate over when to label a shooting incident "terrorism."

Correction (Oct. 3, 2017): During the live broadcast, Kerri Miller inaccurately included the mass shooting at Red Lake High School in northern Minnesota among a list of shootings carried out by white men. In fact, the 2005 shooting was carried out by 16-year-old Jeff Wiese, who lived on the Red Lake reservation with his family. Among his victims was his grandfather and a tribal police officer.

