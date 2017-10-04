ACLU sues to increase access to abortion pill

According to Food and Drug Administration regulations, abortion pill Mifeprex can only be dispensed at a medical facility under the care of a certified provider. The ACLU and many abortion rights advocates want it to be available at pharmacies.
