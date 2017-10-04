Tillerson doesn't deny calling Trump a 'moron,' says he never considered resigning

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said at a briefing Wednesday that a news report that he intended to resign was "intended to divide" and that he was "not going to deal with petty nonsense."
