Is Minnesota a contender for the next Amazon headquarters?

Minneapolis and St. Paul are among those competing for Amazon's second North American headquarters.

Gov. Mark Dayton is working with Greater MSP CEO Michael Langley and the state's Department of Employment and Economic Development, or DEED, commissioner to review all proposals on the table. But time is running out.

Amazon has requested that all proposals be submitted by Oct. 19.

DEED Commissioner Shawntera Hardy joined the show to talk about the proposal.

