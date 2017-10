Wisconsin gerrymandering and the future of American elections

The Supreme Court is back in session and the justices are hearing a case on gerrymandering in Wisconsin.

The court's decision on this case could have major implications for the future of American elections across the country.

MPR News host Kerri Miller spoke to Boston Herald chief Washington reporter Kimberly Atkins about gerrymandering and other cases on the docket this fall.

