Gov. Mark Dayton announces a "Year of Water Action" in Minnesota at a press conference outside the DNR booth at the State Fair on Aug. 30, 2016.

Gov. Dayton hopes legislators will back his proposals to improve Minnesota's water quality 25 percent by 2025. Gov. Dayton spoke about the ten town hall meetings he's held across the sate and what happens next.

