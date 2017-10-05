Minnesota lags in police licensing standards

Hundreds of Minnesota cops have been convicted of crimes over the past two decades. Only about a quarter are ever disciplined. That's according to an investigation by Star Tribune reporters Jennifer Bjorhus and MaryJo Webster.

In their series "Shielded by the Badge,"they dove deep into the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training, which regulates law enforcement in the state. They found Minnesota lags far behind other states in holding officers accountable for their criminal behavior.

MPR News' Cathy Wurzer spoke with Bjorhus about the series.

Click on the audio player above to hear their conversatin.