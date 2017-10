Singer Enrique Iglesias poses during the 18th Annual NRJ Music Awards on Nov. 12, 2016, in Cannes, France.

Enrique Iglesias, the King of Latin Pop, will be performing Friday night at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. He's the son of the internationally famous Spanish singer Julio Iglesias.

When he launched his career, Enrique Iglesias did not want his father or his famous surname to advance his career. So at first he called himself Enrique Martinez and claimed he was an unknown singer from Guatemala.

To date he has sold over 159 million records.