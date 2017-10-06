Firm behind 'Fearless Girl' statue underpaid female, black execs, U.S. says

The <em>Fearless Girl</em> statue was commissioned by State Street Corporation to raise awareness about "gender diversity" in corporate leadership. The company is paying $5 million after investigators concluded it underpaid female and black employees.
