St. Paul police exchanged gunfire with man before fatal shooting

Two St. Paul police officers exchanged gunfire with a man before fatally shooting him Thursday night, according to the state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Phumee Lee, 28, of St. Paul died of multiple gunshot wounds at the scene on Euclid Street in the city's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood. The BCA reports officers Daniel Gleason and Jordan Wild fired their weapons and are on standard administrative leave. Gleason has been a St. Paul officer for six years and Wild has been with the department for three years.

Investigators said on Thursday around 6 p.m., police responded to a 911 call about shots fired during a domestic violence incident. Officers met with the female victim and removed four children from a home on the 400 block of Earl Street.

The BCA said officers searched and found Lee walking nearby and that Lee ignored their commands to stop. He then pointed a handgun at the officers. The two officers and Lee exchanged gunfire. No officers were hit, but the BCA said Lee was struck multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A K-9 sustained a minor injury.

Videos, including body camera footage, captured the incident. The BCA said it recovered a handgun located next to Lee's body.