Pence in Las Vegas: 'We are united in our resolve to end such evil'

Some of the 58 white crosses for the victims of Sunday night's mass shooting last Sunday, on the Las Vegas Strip south of the Mandalay Bay hotel on Friday. "Their names and their stories will forever be etched into the hearts of the American people," Vice President Pence said while visiting the city on Saturday.
