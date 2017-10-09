Should agriculture be taught in schools?

• Subscribe to the MPR News with Tom Weber podcast
What is the role of schools in educating students about where their food comes from? Is agriculture education an essential component to a school's curriculum? Reporter Elizabeth Dunbar discussed these questions with ADawn Nelson, a farmer who left the farm to teach students about agriculture.
• More: Clueless consumers motivate agriculture educators to reach more studentsThis conversation is a part of Dunbar's Feeding the Future project, in which she's spending months reporting on the future of agriculture in our state.
