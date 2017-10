Political Junkie: Gun control, Harvey Weinstein and 'World War III'

MPR News host Kerri Miller spoke with Political Junkie Ken Rudin, who ran down the latest from Washington.

This week they discussed gun control legislation, the political hypocrisy of newsmakers like Harvey Weinstein and Rep. Tim Murphy, and Sen. Bob Corker's comment that President Trump's behavior could set America "on the path to World War III."

Use the audio player above to hear the full segment.