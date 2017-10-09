Spring Valley bar, grill destroyed by fire

Fire has destroyed a bar and grill in the southern Minnesota community of Spring Valley.

The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office says dispatchers got a call about 3 a.m. Monday that Johnny Ringo's was on fire. The bar and grill was fully engulfed in flames by the time first responders arrived.

Sheriff's deputies evacuated the apartments above the businesses that were adjacent to the fire. The building is considered a total loss. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office along with the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office is investigating the fire. Officials say it's the second building in the same block that has been destroyed by fire.

Spring Valley fire officials requested mutual aid from six other departments.