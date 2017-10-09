Twins bringing Molitor back as manager

Manager Paul Molitor of the Minnesota Twins looks on from the dugout on August 25, 2015 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The Minnesota Twins are bringing back Paul Molitor as manager after he led a historic turnaround.

The Twins announced Monday that Molitor is getting a new three-year deal that keeps him under contract through 2020. They went 85-77 this season, becoming the first team to make the playoffs after losing at least 100 games the previous year. They lost to the New York Yankees in the AL wild-card game last week.

New executives Derek Falvey and Thad Levine never addressed Molitor's future during the season. That led to some uncertainty about whether they would retain a manager they inherited when they took over.

But the two sides reached agreement on a new deal less than a week after the season ended.