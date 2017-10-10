Chick Corea to perform at Dakota Jazz Club Arts & Culture MPR News Staff · Oct 10, 2017 Listen Story audio 1min 18sec Pianist and composer Chick Corea performs Tuesday and Wednesday nights at the Dakota Jazz Club in Minneapolis. The 22-time Grammy Award winner is joined on this tour by drummer Steve Gadd, one of most highly-regarded session drummers around. Stay Informed The news on your schedule from MPR News Update Email Address* Zip Code MPR News Update AM MPR News Update PM See our Privacy Policy. Must be age 13.