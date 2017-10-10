Fargo passes 'inclusiveness' resolution

Commissioners in Fargo have passed a largely-symbolic resolution officially tagging the city as an "inclusive" community.

Responding to rallies in Charlottesville, Va., and some incidents of hate speech in the Red River Valley, the Fargo Human Relations Commission asked cities to pass a resolution on inclusiveness. Supporters say it's a statement that puts a city on the map as a place that celebrates diversity.

KVRR-TV says Moorhead, Minn., became the first city in the Valley to pass a similar resolution last month. The cities of Dilworth and West Fargo are also being asked to consider the resolution.

Fargo Commissioner Dave Piepkorn was the lone commissioner to vote against the resolution, but he did not explain why.