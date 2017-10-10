Is there free speech on college campuses?

Joanna Williams Courtesy of Joanna Williams

Joanna Williams wants to know why so many college students don't want to hear, or have the opportunity to challenge, controversial and opposing views. And why so many faculty self-censor so they won't have to issue "trigger warnings" about their course material.

Being a liberal herself, she doesn't believe the efforts to promote free speech on college campuses are some kind of right-wing plot.

Williams is a British academic who says there is less freedom of speech on college campuses than there is in society at large. And she is troubled by the desire of many students to be protected from ideas they find uncomfortable.

Williams spoke September 21, 2017 at The Institute for Freedom and Community at St. Olaf College in Northfield. She teaches at the University of Kent in the U.K. and is education editor of the online magazine, Spiked. Her 2015 book is titled, "Academic Freedom in an Age of Conformity: Confronting the Fear of Knowledge."

In the latest action addressing the nationwide controversy over free speech on college campuses, the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents passed a new policy on Friday suspending and expelling students who disrupt campus speeches and presentations.

Students who have twice engaged in violence or other disorderly conduct that disrupts others' freedom of speech will be suspended. Three times, and the student will be expelled.

