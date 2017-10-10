MnDOT shutting I-35E in north metro the next 2 weekends

Concrete pavement repairs will require closures of Interstate 35E the next two weekends between Interstate 694 in Vadnais Heights and Interstate 35 in Columbus, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said Monday.

The first closure starts Friday night.

The highway needs to be shut in both directions so construction crews can repair contraction joints running across the full width of the highway, the agency said, adding that the joints allow the pavement to expand and contract with the rise and fall of temperatures, which helps prevent cracks or other damage to the pavement.

The northbound interstate will close at 10 p.m. Friday and until about 5 a.m. Monday. The following weekend, southbound I-35E will close from 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20 until about 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23. During the closures, traffic will detour on I-694, I-35W and I-35.

The closures are contingent on the weather cooperating.

MnDOT closed Interstate 35W in the west metro the prior two weekends as part of a four-year reconstruction of the highway between 43rd Street and downtown Minneapolis.