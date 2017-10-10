State Patrol identifies paramedics in interstate crash with semi

The Minnesota State Patrol said a 24-year-old St. Paul woman was killed when the ambulance she was riding in crashed into the back of a semi truck that had broken down on the side of Interstate 694 in Brooklyn Center Monday night.
The state patrol identified the paramedic as Marina G. DeSteno-Challeen. She was in the passenger seat of a HealthEast ambulance driven by Susanna G. Kelly, 27. Kelly was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital and was expected to survive her injuries. DeSteno-Challeen was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Both were wearing seat belts and the state patrol says alcohol was not involved.
The ambulance was on its way from Monticello to Minneapolis when it tried to merge onto Interstate 94 from 694 and hit a semi pulled over in the "apex" of the two major highways around 7 p.m. It was not carrying a patient at the time and did not have siren or lights on.
The driver of the semi, Paulette A. Mejia, 44 of Temple, Georgia, was not injured. A tow truck was attempting to move the truck which had been stalled for around 15 minutes, a state patrol spokesperson said Monday.