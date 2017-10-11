Dog stolen from South Dakota officer turns up in Minneapolis

A German shepherd stolen from an Aberdeen police officer has turned up on the streets of Minneapolis.

Police say 4-month-old Poppy had been missing since Sept. 30 when electronic devices were stolen from the officer's home. The American Aberdeen News says a Minneapolis resident found the dog and used social media to try to find its owner. An 18-year-old Eden Prairie man has been charged with burglary and other counts.

Aberdeen police arranged for Poppy to be picked up Sunday. The puppy belongs to Officer Briston Bruce who is on medical leave with a brain tumor. A $500 reward offered by Aberdeen police will go to those in Minneapolis who were responsible for the dog's return.