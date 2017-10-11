U.S. men's soccer team won't play in World Cup for first time since 1986

Team USA's Christian Pulisic is defended by Trinidad and Tobago's Kevon Villaroel on Tuesday night during their 2018 World Cup qualifier football match in Couva, Trinidad and Tobago. A loss, combined with other results, means the U.S. team will be staying home next year.
Team USA's Christian Pulisic is defended by Trinidad and Tobago's Kevon Villaroel on Tuesday night during their 2018 World Cup qualifier football match in Couva, Trinidad and Tobago. A loss, combined with other results, means the U.S. team will be staying home next year. 