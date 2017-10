Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings' "Soul of a Woman" album will be released on Nov. 17.

Jones, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2013, died last November.

Daptone Records co-founder Gabriel Roth told Rolling Stone that it took awhile to create this album. He said "between touring and chemotherapy, it was really hard to find time when Sharon felt up to going into the studio. To her credit, she wouldn't come into the studio until she was really feeling it."