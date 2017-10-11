UW president wants to merge four-year, two-year campuses

University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross is proposing merging the state's two-year schools with its four-year campuses in effort to boost enrollment.

System officials said in a news release Wednesday that Cross' plan calls for keeping the two-year schools open but making them essentially regional branches of the four-year schools. Students would still earn associate degrees but they would come from the four-year schools.

They say the merger will make more classes available to two-year students, make their degrees more attractive and ease transfers to the four-year schools.

The move is designed to bolster two-year school enrollment, which has dropped 32 percent between 2010 and this fall. Cross will present the plan to the Board of Regents next month.