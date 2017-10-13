Minnesota joins lawsuit over Trump health payments

Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson said Friday she would join other states in a lawsuit aimed at protecting federal health care subsidies for insurance companies.

Swanson's announcement came after the White House said President Trump would halt what are known as "cost-sharing reduction" payments next week. The subsidies help hold down the cost of premiums and co-payments for people who buy private coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

Swanson said the main legal argument in the lawsuit is that those payments are required under the law.

"You can't just end statutory payments, especially after you've been making them for so long. You can't just say 'well, sorry, the next one's not going to be paid.'"

Swanson said nearly 11,000 Minnesota consumers currently benefit from the buydown.

"For them it's a real issue. This is a lot of money. Health care is so expensive already and anything that can help buy down the premiums is welcome news, certainly for those families."

Swanson said Minnesota and other states in the lawsuit are seeking an injunction to keep the subsidy payments going to insurers.

Attorneys general from California, Connecticut, Kentucky, Massachusetts and New York are among those who said they would file the lawsuit in federal court in California.