Minnesotans expected to pay more to stay warm this winter

The Taconite Harbor Energy Center, a coal-fired plant owned by Minnesota Power, sits idle on the north shore of Lake Superior near in 2016.

Colder temperatures this coming winter compared to last year will cause the average household in the Midwest to use 12 percent more natural gas which will push prices up by 7 percent, according to an estimate by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Fewer Minnesotans are getting their energy from coal. Nearly two-thirds of Minnesota households currently rely on natural gas to heat their homes.

Heating oil and propane costs are also expected to rise.

"Minnesota will experience higher consumption of energy than it did last year if that pans out to be true," said Minnesota Commerce Commissioner Mike Rothman. "And the energy prices are expected to be a little bit higher than they were last year."