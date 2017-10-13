Hotel company: Latest police timeline of Las Vegas shooting 'not accurate'

Fifty-eight white crosses for the victims of the shooting on the Las Vegas Strip earlier this month are arrayed Oct. 6 just south of the Mandalay Bay hotel. The shooter fired down on a crowd of concertgoers from a room in the hotel, and on Thursday its parent company disputed the police timeline of the attack.
Fifty-eight white crosses for the victims of the shooting on the Las Vegas Strip earlier this month are arrayed Oct. 6 just south of the Mandalay Bay hotel. The shooter fired down on a crowd of concertgoers from a room in the hotel, and on Thursday its parent company disputed the police timeline of the attack. 