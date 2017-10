Paul Weller looks forward

Paul Weller Courtesy of the artist

Paul Weller is performing Friday night at the Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis.

It's the 40th anniversary of the first album by The Jam, the beloved group Weller led in the 1970s. But Weller has no interest in a participating in a Jam reunion. He says there's too much nostalgia in pop music these days and he would prefer to look forward.