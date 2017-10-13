Peak leaf-peeping across the state this weekend

Where to find the best fall colors this weekend.

Fall color is at its peak around the state. We've been having those cool temperatures that help the leaves turn from green to red and orange and yellow.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has these three recommendations for the weekend:

Glendalough State Park

Glendalough State Park, in west-central Minnesota, is at its peak. The DNR's Pat Arndt recommends going for a walk or bike ride around Annie Battle Lake.

Wild River State Park

Wild River State Park sits along the St. Croix River about an hour northeast of the Twin Cities. Arndt recommends going to the visitor center deck to see the sweeping vistas of the entire St. Croix river valley. They're also having their Otter Trotter 5k this weekend.

Father Hennepin State Park

Father Hennepin State Park is on the southern tip of Mille Lacs. Arndt recommends hiking over to Pope Point or just walking along the beach.