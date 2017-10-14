Princeton couple aboard plane that crashed into Mississippi River

A couple from Princeton are believed to be the victims in a small plane crash in the Mississippi River Friday evening. The Anoka county sheriff's office says the female victim has been identified as 48-year-old Jill Rygwall from Princeton. Authorities believe her husband was the pilot. His body has not been recovered from the water.

Lt. Brent Erickson of the sheriff's office said rescuers used sonar equipment to locate the plane's fuselage and one wing on Saturday, but water conditions made it unsafe for divers.

"The rescue efforts are really being hampered by the fast current," said Erickson. "The location of the wreckage is in about 12 feet of water, so that hampers the efforts as well, it's not shallow. It's just extremely dangerous to put anyone in the water."

Erickson said the small single-engine plane took off Friday from the unregulated Princeton airport. The airport does not require time logs, so few flight plan details are known.

Shortly before the crash, witnesses reported the plane was flying low. Erickson said there was no indication of mechanical issues before the plane crashed into power lines before going into the water.

"We believe, he was flying upriver, so he was flying in a westerly direction," said Erickson. "The skies were clear last night, we believe it's possible he may have been blinded by the sun and that may have played a part in him not being able to see the power lines."

The sheriff's office said the couple has a 13-year-old son who is in the custody of grandparents.