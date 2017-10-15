Flyover: American faith and the rise of the 'nones'

The "nones" are on the rise in the U.S. as fewer people are identifying with a particular faith background.

Thirty-seven percent of Americans are among the religiously unaffiliated, which includes atheists, agnostics and those who say their religion is "nothing in particular," according to a 2017 Pew Research study.

A quarter of those surveyed said religion was unimportant to them.

However, the Pew study notes another interesting trend: it has becoming increasingly common for people to identify as "spiritual but not religious."

This group has grown among men and women of many different ages, racial groups, education levels and political identification.

Why are an increasing number of Americans not identifying with a particular faith? And what are people of faith doing to make their beliefs more dynamic, urgent and relevant?

Tell us your experience with faith to help inform this week's Flyover: