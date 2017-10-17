Walter Mondale on the struggle for civil rights

The struggles to pass the 1964 Civil Rights Act are the focus of a Tony Award-winning play on stage this month at the History Theatre in downtown St. Paul, called "All the Way."

On Sunday, former Vice President and US Senator Walter Mondale spoke with retired MPR host Gary Eichten about President Lyndon Johnson, Rev. Martin Luther King, and Minnesota's US Senator Hubert Humphrey, as they worked to improve civil rights and voting rights in America.

The event featured a few scenes from "All the Way," and Walter Mondale spoke afterward. First you'll hear actors Pearce Bunting portraying LBJ, Andrew Erskine Wheeler as Hubert Humphrey, and Shawn Hamilton as Martin Luther King.

Gary Eichten talked about the play with somebody who saw these events from the inside, former Senator Walter Mondale. The Tony Award-winning play "All the Way" is on stage at the History Theatre in downtown St. Paul through October 29th.