Curiosity does in bear cubs after escape from SD wildlife park

Two bear cubs that went on the lam from the Bear Country USA wildlife park attraction in western South Dakota didn't get far, due in part to their own curiosity.

The Rapid City Journal reports a man spotted the cubs lollygagging in his neighbor's yard about a block away from Bear Country on Sunday evening.

Pennington County Sheriff's Deputy Kylie Kintigh responded to the scene and kept the cubs in check until park workers could come round them up.

The curious cubs followed Kintigh around and checked out her squad car. One even tried climbing on the hood.

Kintigh says "It definitely was the best call I have had — and that might stand true to the end of my career."