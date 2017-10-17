The court challenge begins: Is Trump taking unconstitutional emoluments?

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington filed a suit just three days after President Trump took office. The suit alleges he is violating the Constitution's ban on accepting foreign payments, or emoluments.
