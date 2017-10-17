George Saunders wins Man Booker prize for 'Lincoln in the Bardo'

Author George Saunders poses with his book <em>Lincoln in the Bardo</em> at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Monday. On Tuesday, he was announced as the winner of the 2017 Man Booker Prize for Fiction.
