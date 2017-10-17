Stearns County deputy shoots, wounds suspect

A Stearns County sheriff's deputy responding to a possible assault late Monday night shot and wounded a suspect, who is expected to survive. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

Authorities say the deputy and several St. Cloud, Minn., officers tried to contact the occupants of a home on the 7000 block of Northwood Lane in St. Cloud just before midnight Monday as they investigated the possible assault call.

According to the preliminary investigation, shortly after investigators knocked on the front door, an armed man "broke out a window at the back of the residence and fled out of the window," the BCA said in a statement, adding that there's evidence the suspect fired his weapon.

One deputy fired. Two officers also used Tasers to arrest the suspect. No other details were immediately available. The BCA recovered a handgun at the scene.

Neither the Stearns County Sheriff's Office nor St. Cloud police use body cameras, the state agency said. Investigators are looking at whether squad cameras captured video of the incident.

The Stearns County deputy and four St. Cloud officers are on standard administrative leave. The BCA said it will make public other details, including the officers' and subject's names, once initial interviews are complete.